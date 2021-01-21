Framing Britney Spears is a new documentary produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Premiering Feb. 5 on FX and FX On Hulu, the project will survey Spears’ tumultuous career in light of the recent court battles over her father’s conservatorship and the Free Britney movement.

According to promo copy, “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears re-examines her career and offers a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship, capturing the unsavory dimensions of the American pop-star machine.” NYT journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss teamed with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson on this project. Hopefully, unlike the Caliphate podcast, they won’t have to retract this one.

Watch a trailer below.

Framing Britney Spears premieres on 2/5.

Ironically, after joking about the NYT’s recent retractions, we must post a correction: Originally this post erroneously referred to Framing Britney Spears as a six-part docuseries. It is one standalone episode.