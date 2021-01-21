Soulja Boy Sued For Sexual Battery And Assault

Soulja Boy has been accused of sexual battery and assault in a new lawsuit. The suit, submitted under the name Jane Doe, details a pattern of abuse that began two years ago after the accuser was hired to be one of the rapper’s personal assistants. As TMZ details, the lawsuit alleges that Soulja Boy — real name DeAndre Way — began by sending unsolicited nude photos to Doe in December 2018.

A romantic relationship between the two developed but she says Soulja Boy engaged in a pattern of abusive behavior that included pushing her out of a vehicle and forcing her to walk for 5 miles, sexually assaulting her and then “express[ing] remorse” by paying her $1,000 afterwards, and spitting on her after she told him she wanted to quit. The suit alleges he would “punch, kick, and body slam” in jealous rages. Doe alleges that, on multiple separate occasions, Soulja Boy would hit Doe in the head so hard that she would lose consciousness and wake up in a locked room with no food or water and that he would then rape her.

The suit says that in August 2020, Doe moved out after an encounter during which she lost consciousness and woke up on his lawn. When she returned to retrieve her belongings, she says she was raped again.

TMZ reports that, in addition to suing for sexual battery and assault, she is suing for false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, and damages for not being paid properly for her work as personal assistant.

In a statement to The Blast, Jane Doe’s lawyers said: “Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear. His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

A representative for Soulja Boy told TMZ: “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is non-sense!!!”