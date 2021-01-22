Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

A couple of weeks ago, Grimes revealed that she had COVID-19: “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Earlier this week, Grimes and her partner Elon Musk were photographed hanging out at Stubb’s in Austin with Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, and a bunch of other comedians. Chappelle and Rogan were supposed to perform at Stubb’s this week, but their shows were cancelled last night after Chappelle tested positive for COVID. We couldn’t help but wonder: Did Grimes give Dave Chappelle coronavirus?

No, Grimes did not give Dave Chappelle coronavirus, according to Joe Rogan. Rogan debunked the popular theory while following up on an Instagram post announcing the cancellations. “Because people are asking,” he wrote, “I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes.”

Sure, Joe Rogan, whatever you say!