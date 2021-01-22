Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

News January 22, 2021 12:51 PM By Peter Helman

Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

News January 22, 2021 12:51 PM By Peter Helman

A couple of weeks ago, Grimes revealed that she had COVID-19: “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Earlier this week, Grimes and her partner Elon Musk were photographed hanging out at Stubb’s in Austin with Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, and a bunch of other comedians. Chappelle and Rogan were supposed to perform at Stubb’s this week, but their shows were cancelled last night after Chappelle tested positive for COVID. We couldn’t help but wonder: Did Grimes give Dave Chappelle coronavirus?

No, Grimes did not give Dave Chappelle coronavirus, according to Joe Rogan. Rogan debunked the popular theory while following up on an Instagram post announcing the cancellations. “Because people are asking,” he wrote, “I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes.”

Sure, Joe Rogan, whatever you say!

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s “The Way It Is”

    11 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Peter Cetera & Amy Grant’s “The Next Time I Fall”

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

    7 hours ago

    What Will Be The Impact Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” And Its Historically Massive Debut?

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest