SOPHIE – “UNISIL”

The brain-warping experimental dance producer SOPHIE makes tracks so way-out that even her old, unreleased stuff still sounds futuristic. A few weeks ago, SOPHIE released a remix of “BIPP,” her 2013 breakout single, from veteran skull-scramblers Autechre. (SOPHIE has long been resistant to the idea of other people remixing her tracks, but she made an exception for Autechre.) Today, SOPHIE has shared the B-side for that remix. It’s an old, unreleased track, but it feels like a message from a more-advanced alien civilization.

SOPHIE recorded “UNISIL” while she was making her 2015 debut album PRODUCT, but she never released the track, but according to a press release, some people may have heard it anyway: “The story goes that it was sent out as a digital bonus to the lucky people who managed to buy the Limited Edition Silicone Product version of the record.” (The Silicone Product version was the one that looked like a sex toy.) Today, the rest of us get to hear it.

“UNISIL” is a two-minute track that skitters and slides and strobes. It exists somewhere on the spectrum between 1993 Aphex Twin and 2002 grime, which is a pretty good place to exist. Check it out below.

“UNISIL” and Autechre’s “BIPP” remix are both out now on Numbers.