Caracara – “Mustang” (Bartees Strange Cover)
Founded by publicist Jamie Coletta, the music PR company No Earbuds represents quite a few exciting artists at the intersection of emo, indie rock, pop-punk, and what have you. This Friday — on the day Bandcamp will waive its cut of purchases — the company is releasing EARBUDZ Volume One, the first in a series of planned charity compilations. All proceeds from this one will go to the Last Prisoner Project, a social justice and drug policy reform nonprofit dedicated to “freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs, starting with 40,000 people in prison for cannabis offenses legal in most states.”
The comp features a number of No Earbuds artists covering each other, including such exciting combinations as glass beach covering Jeff Rosenstock, Slingshot Dakota covering the Wonder Years, and Into it. Over it. covering Queen Of Jeans. The tracklist includes Dogleg, Ratboys, Sinai Vessel, Foxing, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Future Teens, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and many more, either as performers or source material or both. The riches overflow, in other words.
Perhaps most exciting of all is the song Coletta has released today to promote the comp: Caracara’s take on “Mustang” by burgeoning sensation Bartees Strange. The exciting Philly rock band has put a grandiose spin on Strange’s rampaging blog-rock throwback from Live Forever, lending it an icy electronic undercurrent and turning it into more of a slow-build epic. By the end it has morphed into an absolutely massive slice of shoegaze sludge.
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 Roger Harvey & Anika Pyle – “Voicemail” (Antarctigo Vespucci)
02 talker – “Heartbeats” (Foxing)
03 Caracara – “Mustang” (Bartees Strange)
04 Proper. – “Kokopelli Face Tattoo” (AJJ)
05 Into it. Over it. – “Get Lost” (Queen of Jeans)
06 Joe Vann – “Kawasaki Backflip” (Dogleg)
07 Pkew Pkew Pkew – “Domain Lapse” (Chris Farren)
08 glass beach – “Polar Bear Of Africa” (Jeff Rosenstock)
09 ahem – Purple Eclipse (Termination Dust)
10 Termination Dust – “I Don’t Matter At All” (Pkew Pkew Pkew)
11 Hit Like A Girl – “Victorian Slumhouse” (Ratboys)
12 Future Teens – “2010 Was A Bad Year” (Proper.)
13 Tree River – “Brushstrokes” (Into it. Over it.)
14 Church Girls – “I Lost My Life” (Prince Daddy & The Hyena)
13 Dollar Signs – “White Worms” (AJJ)
14 The Big Easy – “1015” (glass beach)
15 american poetry club – “Happy New Year” (Future Teens)
16 Maggie Gently – “Guest In Your Life” (Sinai Vessel)
17 Slingshot Dakota – “When The Blue Finally Came” (The Wonder Years)
20 Double Grave – “Haunted” (Jupiter Styles)
EARBUDZ Volume One is out 2/5. Pre-order it here.