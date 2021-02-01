Caracara – “Mustang” (Bartees Strange Cover)

Founded by publicist Jamie Coletta, the music PR company No Earbuds represents quite a few exciting artists at the intersection of emo, indie rock, pop-punk, and what have you. This Friday — on the day Bandcamp will waive its cut of purchases — the company is releasing EARBUDZ Volume One, the first in a series of planned charity compilations. All proceeds from this one will go to the Last Prisoner Project, a social justice and drug policy reform nonprofit dedicated to “freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs, starting with 40,000 people in prison for cannabis offenses legal in most states.”

The comp features a number of No Earbuds artists covering each other, including such exciting combinations as glass beach covering Jeff Rosenstock, Slingshot Dakota covering the Wonder Years, and Into it. Over it. covering Queen Of Jeans. The tracklist includes Dogleg, Ratboys, Sinai Vessel, Foxing, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Future Teens, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and many more, either as performers or source material or both. The riches overflow, in other words.