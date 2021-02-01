Watch Margo Price & Swamp Dogg Cover John Prine’s “Sam Stone”

We were treated to an abundance of John Prine covers last year in the wake of the iconic singer-songwriter’s death, including one from Margo Price, who considered Prine a friend and mentor. Prine and her husband Jeremy Ivey played Prine’s 1991 track “All The Best” during a livestream last spring. Now, as Rolling Stone points out, she’s performed another Prine classic for the eTown Quarantine Sessions.

This time it’s “Sam Stone,” the Vietnam veteran character sketch from Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut with the iconic chorus, “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes/ Jesus Christ died for nothin’, I suppose.” Price is joined by Swamp Dogg, aka Jerry Williams Jr., who released an R&B cover of “Sam Stone” way back in 1972. Watch them duet below, where you can also hear the original and Swamp Dogg’s cover from back in the day.