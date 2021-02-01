“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silentó Charged With Murdering His Cousin

Silentó, the Atlanta rapper born Ricky Lamar Hawk, was arrested in DeKalb County today. He has been charged with the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, who was found dead on January 21st.

Hawk first gained notoriety as a teenager, when his song “Watch Me (Whip/ Nae Nae)” spawned a viral dance craze. Similar success has eluded him since, and he became one of the notable one hit wonders of the 2010s. In recent months, Silentó’s name has reappeared in the news due to ongoing legal troubles. He was arrested on domestic violence and gun charges in August, and was arrested in October for speeding at more than 140 MPH.

Investigators are still working to uncover a motive for Rooks’ murder.