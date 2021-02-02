SG Lewis – “One More” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

SG Lewis is releasing his debut full-length, times, in a couple weeks. The London producer has gotten some big names to work with him on it, including Robyn and Channel Tres, and today he’s sharing a Nile Rodgers collaboration called “One More.”

“SG and I have been working together at my home away from home, Abbey Road, for a couple of years now,” Rodgers said in a statement. “I love how effortless and cool this song is. The awesome Julian Bunetta and John Ryan wrote on this with us and killed it!”

Lewis had this to add: “One More was the first song I wrote for this record in LA, and one that set me on the path to making this whole album. Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life. To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind blowing.”

Check it out below.

times is out 2/19 via Republic. Pre-order it here.