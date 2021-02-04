Death Of Rapper 6 Dogs Confirmed

The Atlanta rapper 6 Dogs, real name Chase Amick, has died at the age of 21. Tributes poured out on social media when the news was first reported last week, from Benny Blanco and many more, but his death was not confirmed until a statement was posted on his official Instagram account today.

“He entered the world with only one small cry and then began gazing at his surroundings,” the statement on 6 Dogs’ Instagram reads. “That is very much the way he lived his life… observing, contemplating, and quietly using his intuition, grace, and humor to influence others.” It continued:

Chase relished insightful conversations, intriguing possibilities, and interacting with others to positively influence their lives. Countless people have expressed that he impacted the course of their lives forever. Chase’s memory lives on in his family, many friends, and fans who journeyed with him in this life and now send him on his way, while awaiting a joyful reunion with him in heaven.

6 Dogs, who was based out of Atlanta, started uploading his music to SoundCloud and had a number of viral hits, starting with “Flossing” in 2016, which landed him a record deal with Interscope. He followed that up with “Faygo Dreams” the next year and a string of other tracks, including an album called Hi-Hats & Heartaches in 2019.