Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Asks Weird Al About His Forgotten Radiohead And Sia Parodies

News February 4, 2021 8:26 PM By James Rettig

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, who must be getting pretty up there in dog years, interviewed “Weird Al” Yankovic for a segment that aired as part of a virtual fundraiser for the SF SketchFest. The dog asked Yankovic about some of his lesser-known parodies, like his one of Radiohead’s “Creep” that goes like “I wish I was Skittles/ But I’m a Peep/ I’m an Easter candy” or his multiple renditions of Sia’s “Chandelier” about auctioneers and the 80s sitcom Mr. Belvedere.

Ha, ha, just kidding. But the sketch is filled with many fake Weird Al-style parodies, mostly relating to food. There’s one of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive” with the lyrics “I just can’t decide between dumplings steamed or pan-fried” and an R.E.M. cover called “Choosing My Persimmon.” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” is turned into “Mudslide” (about having too much coffee) and Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” gets turned into a song about having to cut a cantaloupe with a plastic knife.

Watch below.

