Malice At The Palace was a great nickname for a 2004 brawl between NBA players and fans, and it’s an even better name for a hardcore band. You just can’t come up with a better name than that. It sounds cool, it rolls off the tongue, and it instantly conjures the image of Stephen Jackson practically decapitating a guy. I love all of it. You really don’t need me to tell you anything else about a band called Malice At The Palace, do you?

Fine. I will. Malice At The Palace come from Pensacola, and they fit right into a proud tradition of martial, fired-up, ignorant Florida hardcore. There’s a midtempo metallic chug to the band’s sound, but they’re not metalcore. They’re just a band who make music for the sorts of moments where Ron Artest has a very, very scary look in his eye.

Malice At The Palace don’t exactly work fast. Since 2014, the band has only released a couple of demos and a split with Jesus Piece. Today, MATP came out with a new three-song cassette called MATP AD. None of those three songs are new; they’re all re-recorded versions of tracks that appeared on past EPs. But these songs absolutely rip, and if you weren’t paying attention to hardcore demos in 2014, then they’re new to you. (They’re definitely new to me.) Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://kotprecords.bandcamp.com/album/matp-a-d">MATP A.D. by Malice At The Palace</a>

MATP AD is out now on KOTP Records/From Within Records.

Also, this is basically unrelated, but hardcore Twitter has been going nuts today about “Unconquered,” a new track from the California band Extinguish. I know absolutely nothing about this band, but the song fully stomped my face in. Here it is: