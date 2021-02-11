Rick Rubin Avoids Jail For Violating Kaua’i COVID Protocol

News February 11, 2021 9:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Hawaiian authorities cited the big-deal music producer and Def Jam co-founder for violating COVID-19 protocols. A paparazzi had taken pictures of Rubin walking alone on a beach near a property he owns on the island of Kaua’i last September. Rubin had arrived in Hawaii on September 1 last year, and he was seen on that beach a day later. Kaua’i has a mandatory 14-day requirement for any visitors arriving from off of the island, which means Rubin wasn’t allowed to be out and about. Rubin was facing a maximum sentence of a year in jail or a $5,000 fine. In a hearing earlier this week, Rubin got off with just a fine; he won’t face any jail time.

The Garden Island reports that Rubin appeared in court via zoom on Tuesday. He’s pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, and he was not allowed to speak during the hearing. Rubin turned down a judge’s offer to make a statement on his own behalf. His lawyer argued that he was confused about the rules, that he didn’t intend to come into contact with anyone, and that he was also following a doctor’s order to get more exercise. Rubin was given a $1,000 fine, which should not exactly send him to the poorhouse.

