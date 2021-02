Young Thug has been working on Slime Language 2, the sequel to his 2018 Young Stoner Life compilation album Slime Language, for a while now. As far as I know, he hasn’t sent out any snakes to promote this one yet, but we have heard songs like “Take It To Trial” and “GFU.” And today he’s shared another, “That Go!,” which also features Thugger’s semi-frequent collaborator Meek Mill and YSL rapper T-Shyne. Listen below.