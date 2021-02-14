Nathaniel Rateliff made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut this weekend. Rateliff released a new album around this time last year, though he didn’t perform any tracks from it. Instead, he did “Redemption,” which he wrote for the Apple original film Palmer that came out a couple weeks ago, and “A Little Honey,” from his 2018 album Tearing Out The Seams.

During the show, SNL announced that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest next week. It’ll be his first time performing on the show — he was previously in a sketch last year.

Watch Rateliff’s performances below.

This week’s guest host Regina King played a disco diva (Fliona) in a sketch called ‘”70s Green Room”: