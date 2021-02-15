Yuck Announce Breakup On 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Yuck Announce Breakup On 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album

News February 15, 2021 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Yuck’s debut self-titled album came out 10 years ago today and, with that milestone, the band have officially announced that they are no longer a band. “I feel its only right to tell you that we will no longer be touring or making new music together,” Yuck wrote in a statement. “We’ve released 3 albums together and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved, but we all felt it was important to know when to draw the line. It wasn’t an easy thing to come to terms with.”

The band, who were once heralded as the “best ’90s indie rock band also to have been born in the ’90s,” released their debut album in 2011. Frontman Daniel Blumberg left the band in 2013 but they forged on ahead, releasing Glow & Behold that same year and one final album in 2016 called Stranger Things.

“I want to thank everyone for their overwhelming support over the years, everyone who came to shows, bought our record, bought our merch, Fat Possum for believing in us and signing a band they had never met or seen live, and our booking agents, press and management for working so hard for us.

