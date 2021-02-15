Supreme Teases MPC

Hypebeast brand Supreme has released a ton of musician-inspired collections over the years and they’ve dabbled in making actual instruments before, too. In 2017, they teamed up with Fender to make a Stratocaster electric guitar. Today, they’ve announced their Spring/Summer 2021 collection. It includes a Supreme-branded Akai MPC Live II.

There are also some more music collabs in the new collection: a Prodigy of Mobb Deep t-shirt with the artwork for his 2000 debut H.N.I.C., a Biggie short-sleeve shirt, and an Iggy Pop puffy jacket.

All those will be available whenever the SS21 collection officially drops.