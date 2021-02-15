Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Notorious B.I.G. Doc Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

News February 15, 2021

Netflix is releasing a new Notorious B.I.G. documentary in a couple of weeks called Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell. It was executive produced by Sean “Diddy Combs” and Biggie’s mother Violetta Wallace and and it will cover his early career. They’ve released a trailer for the film today, which features appearances from Faith Evans and Lil Cease and rare footage filmed by Biggie’s friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler.

Notorious B.I.G. has been the subject of quite a few movies and TV series over the years, many of them focusing on his feud with Tupac. Most recently there was Unsolved, a television miniseries that aired on USA, and City Of Lies, a film starring Johnny Depp that was quietly released in 2019.

Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell is out 3/1 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

