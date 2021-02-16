Porridge Radio & Piglet – “Let’s Not Fight!” & “Strong Enough”

Porridge Radio have teamed up with Piglet, the name of a project from musician Charlie Loane, for two new songs called “Let’s Not Fight!” and “Strong Enough.” They’re the latest in a string of new tracks Porridge Radio have released since putting out their sophomore album, Every Bad, last year, which has also included “7 Seconds,” “Good For You,” and “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas).”

“Piglet is one of my favourite artists. I remember the first time I saw Charlie fronting his other band, Great Dad, and just being completely blown away and entranced by his songs and the way he was performing them,” Dana Margolin wrote in a statement about the tracks, continuing:

I feel very lucky that he likes my music. This collaboration felt like it was coming for a while, and luckily lockdown gave us a chance to make these songs last summer. Writing together felt great, and I really loved the whole process and bouncing off of each other’s ideas. Something that Charlie really gets is emotional intensity and I am so glad we could be intense as hell together on these tracks.

Check them both out below.

“Let’s Not Fight!” and “Strong Enough” are out now via Secretly Canadian.