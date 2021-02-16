Mister Goblin – “Hook In The Eye”

Mister Goblin’s new album Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil is coming out at the end of this week. We’ve already heard the Sadie Dupuis-featuring lead single “Six Flags America” last month and today we’re getting one more song from it, “Hook In The Eye.” It starts off tangled and slow but quickly builds into a solid head-nodder, downcast and muddied and surging forward.

Here’s his statement on the track:

I lived with my Grandmother a couple years ago, and she’d get these horrible scam calls all the time with people trying to extort her saying her relatives had been in car accidents and needed money. I thought it was the most blatantly evil, sadistic way to get paid, and it drove me totally nuts. I tried to think of the most generous way to interpret this vocation, so I wrote this song from the perspective of one of the scam callers, who in my version is a failed thespian just looking for any possible way to live out their dream of acting.

Listen below.

Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil is out 2/19 via Exploding In Sound Records.