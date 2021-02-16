Regional Justice Center – “Conquest”

Last year, the fast and feral Seattle hardcore punk band Regional Justice Center released a couple of pivotal records — the searing monolith “KKK Tattoo” and Regional Jurtice Center, a two song collaboration with Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t leader Justice Tripp. RJC frontman Ian Shelton also started up two other bands, Militarie Gun and Sex With A Terrorist. Busy year! Next month, Regional Justice Center will release their full-length album Crime And Punishment, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s World Of Inconvenience. (The term “full-length” is relative here. Crime And Punishment is 13 minutes long.) Today, we get a new rager from the LP.

When RJC announced Crime And Punishment last month, they shared two new tracks, “Absence” and “Inhuman Joy.” Today, they’ve followed those songs with an absolutely disgusting 75-second banger called “Conquest.” It’s one of their slower songs.

Regional Justice Center’s subgenre is powerviolence, the hardcore subsidiary dedicated to inhumanly short and fast blurts. But “Conquest” has a slow, deliberate intro riff, and even when it speeds up, it never quite turns into a blur. Instead, it’s a huge, furious crusher of a song. Check it out below.

Crime And Punishment is out 3/5 on Closed Casket Activities.