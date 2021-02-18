Nervous Dater – “Farm Song”

New Music February 18, 2021 6:27 PM By James Rettig

Nervous Dater are releasing their sophomore album, Call In The Mess, next week. We’ve heard “Middle Child” and “Tin Foil Hat” from it already and today the band is sharing one more single, “Farm Song.” It’s twangy and driving, a slower slimmer that gets a lot of its forward momentum from Rachel Lightner’s quick delivery. “I can’t explain why I get lonely when I’m with all my friends in a hot, crowded basement,” they sing in the lead-up to the chorus, the words speeding up to match the anxiety of their isolation in a crowded rood. “Deep breath, dramatic sigh/ I hope this isn’t how it all ends.” Check it out below.

Call In The Mess is out 2/26 via Counter Intuitive Records.

