Hit Like A Girl – “Boardwalk”

The New Jersey band Hit Like A Girl have two albums to their name already, 2017’s You Make Sense and 2018’s What Makes Love Last. Today they’re announcing their third, Heart Racer, which will be out in April, and it includes guest spots from Bartees Strange and Petal’s Kiley Lotz.

Lead single “Boardwalk” is chiming and catchy, sunny guitars peeking through a cloudy exterior as Nicole Maroulis recounts a relationship that sounds more like a daydream. “Do you remember that da at the boardwalk?/ You leaned on the railing and said, ‘Let’s talk,'” they sing in its closing lines. “That’s when I heard the blaring sounds from the alarm clock/ Sweating I fell out of bed and woke up.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Laundry List”
02 “Monsters”
03 “Don’t Go Far”
04 “Inside Of My Head”
05 “Hate Myself For It”
06 “Wanna Be Loved”
07 “Closure”
08 “Boardwalk”
09 “Boomerang”

Heart Racer is out 4/2 via Refresh Records. Pre-order it here.

