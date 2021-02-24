Julien Baker – “Everything In Its Right Place” (Radiohead Cover)

Julien Baker is releasing her new album, Little Oblivions, at the end of the week — read our Premature Evaluation review of it here. Earlier today, she shared its final single, “Heatwave,” and tonight SiriusXMU is airing a new performance by Baker as part of their XMU Live Session series. Like most of the artists that do these, Baker has come with a new cover in hand and she’s opted to take on Radiohead’s Kid A opener “Everything In Its Right Place.” Check it out below.

Little Oblivions is out 2/26 via Matador.