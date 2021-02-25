Slipknot’s Clown Interviews Dev Hynes

For a little while now, M. Shawn Crahan, the Slipknot percussionist who wears the clown mask, has been hosting an interview podcast called The Electric Theater. (It’s literally billed as The Electric Theater With Clown, so I’m going to call him Clown.) Most of Clown’s guests have come from the world of heavy music; recent interviewees include people like King Diamond and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. But on the most recent episode of his show, Clown has shared his conversation with Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes.

You could say that Hynes also comes from heavy music; once upon a time, he was making frantic post-hardcore in Test Icicles, though that sound was still miles away from Slipknot. But it’s clear from the podcast that Clown is just really into the stuff that Hynes has been doing with Blood Orange — that he finds Hynes’ recent music really moving. I think that’s awesome!

The podcast isn’t terribly professional. Like so many podcasts, it’s a slightly rambly conversational thing recorded over slightly muffled phone or Skype lines. But it’s still fun to hear Hynes run down his whole musical history and to hear him telling Clown about getting Slipknot’s Iowa album as a gift from his father. Listen to the episode below.

You can keep up with The Electric Theater here.