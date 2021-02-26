Noname – “Rainforest”

Noname hasn’t released any music for a while. The last thing we heard from her was her was the Madlib-produced “Song 33,” a response track to J. Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff” (which she later apologized for). But she’s been teasing a new album called Factory Baby for a long time now, and now she’s shared some brand new music.

Noname’s first song of 2021 is called “RAINFOREST.” It was produced by the Kount and features vocals from frequent collaborator Adam Ness, and it, like pretty much every other Noname song, is very good. “How you get closer to love?/ How you lemonade all your sadness when you opening up?/ How you make excuses for billionaires, you broke on the bus,” she raps on the hook. Listen below.