Nick Jonas pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night — maybe those rumors about SNL struggling to find talent are true! — and he was there to support a new album that he announced a few days ago called Spaceman. Jonas performed the title track from the album and debuted a new song, “This Is Heaven.” Jonas previously appeared on the show as a musical guest in 2016.

Jonas also appeared in another edition of The Dionne Warwick Talk Show, which featured impressions of the Weeknd (Kenan Thompson), Dua Lipa (Melissa Villaseñor), and Machine Gun Kelly (Pete Davidson). And Kevin Jonas made a cameo during the monologue.

Watch the performances and sketches below.

During the broadcast, SNL announced its next lineup, which will take place all the way on 3/26, with host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow.