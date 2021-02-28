Watch D’Angelo Debut A New Song And Cover Smokey Robinson On Verzuz

News February 28, 2021 10:29 AM By James Rettig

D’Angelo was on the popular Verzuz show yesterday. In a break from the program’s usual format, it was not a one-on-one battle; instead, D’Angelo performed solo from the Apollo Theater and brought out some special guests and debuted some new music. He opened his performance with an untitled new song, which he did with trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and then covered Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Special guests included Method Man and Redman, on “Left & Right,” and H.E.R., on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.”

D’Angelo’s most recent album was 2014’s Black Messiah and he’s said that a new album is on the way, though there’s no timeline for it just yet.

Check out the Verzuz show below — it’s also available on Instagram and Apple Music.

