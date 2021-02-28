Kevin Drew – “How’s It Going”

Broken Social Scene co-ringleader Kevin Drew returned a few months ago with a holiday track called “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song.” Today, he’s dug into the vaults to put out an “unreleased jam” called “How’s It Going” that was recorded back in 2014, which means it comes from sometime around the release of Drew’s second solo album Darlings. Here is his statement on the song:

How’s it going. This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in summer of 2014 I put down a song called “how’s it going” with my usual crew of believers. It was never released. My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used.——- I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all – hold on xox Kevin

And to those who left — Ravi, Darius, Dave, Gord, Will and Hal —— x