Damien Jurado – “Helena”

New Music March 2, 2021 1:45 PM By James Rettig

Damien Jurado – “Helena”

New Music March 2, 2021 1:45 PM By James Rettig

Damien Jurado has announced a new album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, his follow-up to last year’s What’s New, Tomboy?. It’s the first album Jurado is putting out via his own label, the newly-launched Maraquopa Records, and Jurado produced it himself over the past year. Lead single “Helena” is shaggy and warm, filled with Jurado’s characteristically downtrodden observational musings. “I keep in touch with my man down the hall/ Whose been pining for days at the loss of his soul,” he sings. “He was caught up in the laughter of moons/ And we were never as big as the world.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Helena”
02 “Tom”
03 “Dawn Pretend”
04 “Song For Langston Birch”
05 “Minnesota”
06 “Johnny Caravella”
07 “Joan”
08 “Hiding Ghosts”
09 “Jennifer”
10 “Male Customer #1”

The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania is out 5/14 via Maraquopa Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Heart’s “Alone”

    2 days ago

    Taylor Swift Calls Out “Lazy, Deeply Sexist” Ginny And Georgia Joke

    2 days ago

    Discovery Turns 20

    5 days ago

    St. Vincent Discusses New Album Daddy’s Home: “It’s The Sound Of Being Down And Out Downtown In New York, 1973″

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest