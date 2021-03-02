Damien Jurado – “Helena”

Damien Jurado has announced a new album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, his follow-up to last year’s What’s New, Tomboy?. It’s the first album Jurado is putting out via his own label, the newly-launched Maraquopa Records, and Jurado produced it himself over the past year. Lead single “Helena” is shaggy and warm, filled with Jurado’s characteristically downtrodden observational musings. “I keep in touch with my man down the hall/ Whose been pining for days at the loss of his soul,” he sings. “He was caught up in the laughter of moons/ And we were never as big as the world.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Helena”

02 “Tom”

03 “Dawn Pretend”

04 “Song For Langston Birch”

05 “Minnesota”

06 “Johnny Caravella”

07 “Joan”

08 “Hiding Ghosts”

09 “Jennifer”

10 “Male Customer #1”

The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania is out 5/14 via Maraquopa Records.