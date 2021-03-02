Evan Dando Serenades Cape Cod Walgreens That Found His Wallet

This was great news for Dando, and it turned out to be great news for the patrons of Walgreens. Upon retrieving his wallet, Dando gave an impromptu performance at Walgreens by the Utz potato chips. It’s unclear how many songs he played, but Ghelfi shared footage of “Confetti,” one of many flawless guitar-pop masterpieces from 1992’s It’s A Shame About Ray. Here’s the video evidence:

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

This has been a great excuse to listen to the whole album this morning, and I encourage you all to join me because It’s A Shame About Ray rules. Congrats to Evan Dando on recovering your wallet and on writing one of the absolute best albums of the ’90s.

