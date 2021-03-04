Watch Brett Anderson & Nadine Shah’s Orchestral Cover Of Mercury Rev’s “Holes”

Suede’s Brett Anderson, conductor Charles Hazlewood, and the Paraorchestra, along with special guests Nadine Shah, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and Sons Of Kemet drummer Seb Rochford, are delivering a one-off special performance of songs about death by the likes of Echo And The Bunnymen, Skeeter Davis, Japan, and David Bowie/Jacques Brel.

Dubbed Death Songbook and featuring new arrangements by composer Charlotte Harding, the performance is part of the Welsh festival GŴYL 2021 and will stream on BBC Cymru Wales this weekend. Today, as a teaser for the full set, the group is sharing a cover of “Holes,” from Mercury Rev’s 1998 album Deserter’s Songs, sung by Anderson and Shah. Watch and listen below.