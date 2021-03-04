The premise behind the upcoming movie Shoplifters Of The World, written and directed by Stephen Kijak, is that a Smiths superfan takes a radio DJ hostage and forces him at gunpoint to play the Smiths songs. Sort of like the 1994 comedy Airheads, but with more Morrissey? It’s based on a true story. Here’s the official synopsis:

In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band the Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters Of The World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.

Boyhood‘s Ellar Coltrane plays the impassioned Smiths fan, and Joe Manganiello plays the radio DJ who would rather be playing Twisted Sister. Helena Howard, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, and Thomas Lennon also star. Watch the trailer below.

Shoplifters Of The World is out 3/26.