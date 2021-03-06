Watch Quavo & Jack Harlow Play 2 Chainz & Lil Baby In Basketball
Quavo and Jack Harlow are playing 2 Chainz and Lil Baby in basketball. B/R Open Run Presented by Modelo Beer is a two-on-two game featuring four hip-hop stars to benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with Bleacher Report pledging to donate to HBCUs chosen by the winning team. Jack Harlow chose Simmons College Of Kentucky State, Lil Baby selected Morehouse College and Spelman College, Quavo went for Clark Atlanta University and Spelman, and 2 Chainz is representing Alabama State University, where he played Division I basketball before becoming a rapper. Watch the game and some highlights below.
