This past weekend, Amazon released Coming 2 America, the 33-years-later sequel to the Eddie Murphy classic Coming To America. People have already gotten mad online about the movie’s politics, but it’s mostly a good-enough piece of nostalgia-bait, buoyed by a few truly funny performances. (Wesley Snipes in this thing? Incredible. I hope Snipes gets to come in and steal every streaming-era Eddie Murphy movie away from the man.) I had a good time watching Coming 2 America, partly because it’s just fun to see movie stars in dazzling costumes on expensive sets. And the most expensive of those sets, it turns out, is the Rick Ross estate.

Today, Variety published a story about how Coming 2 America was largely shot at Ricky Rozay’s place. Ross owns a gigantic mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia that once belonged to Evander Holyfield. The film’s production team turned Ross’ house and the surrounding 235 acres into the fictional African nation of Zamunda.

Talking to Variety, production designer Jefferson Sage says, “Our big problem was, where do we find a house that had the scale of the possibilities for a very lavish palace?… That entrance foyer with the big two-story interior and double-winding staircase was perfect. Off of that, there were two beautiful big rooms with giant windows and 18-foot ceilings. We used five key spaces that we turned into Zamunda.”

Ross, meanwhile, says that the original Coming To America might be his favorite movie, and he also talked about how he’s kept some of the changes that the production team made: “They changed the wallpaper in the dining room, so I asked them to keep it up there. They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50-60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.”

Ross has a cameo in Coming 2 America, trying out a truly ridiculous African accent and playing one of the soldiers working for Snipes’ military dictator. (I laughed very hard when Ross showed up. I was high.) On records, Ross can now brag about how his house is really Zamumda until the end of time.