Laura Les – “Haunted”

New Music March 12, 2021 12:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Over the past couple of years, 100 gecs have been on a wild ride. They’ve gone from making frantic, experimental pop on their own to making wild, experimental pop with a whole lot of other people, including some of the artists who helped inspire the aesthetic in the first place. They’ve had Fall Out Boy on a remix. They’ve remixed Linkin Park. They’ve collaborated with 3OH!3. These are all canonical figures for 100 gecs! These days, you can hear the confidence in the ridiculous and fun trash-pop that both members of the duo are making.

Dylan Brady has already been out on his own, producing for artists like Charli XCX and Rico Nasty. And now Laura Les, the other half of 100 gecs, is getting her own shit in, too. Today, Les releases a new solo single. It’s called “Haunted,” and she played it in a virtual DJ set last year. Now, after fan demand, she’s given the song a proper release.

“Haunted” is a short, energetic, freaked-out piece of hyperpop. In its two minutes, it pulls from trance and SoundCloud rap and nü metal. It reminds me a bit of what Crystal Castles were doing a decade ago, if Crystal Castles had been extremely silly. Below, check out the track’s Weston Allen-directed video.

Laura Les apparently has more solo music on the way.

