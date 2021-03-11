Remember Sports – “Materialistic”

Sonia Kiran

New Music March 11, 2021 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

Remember Sports – “Materialistic”

Sonia Kiran

New Music March 11, 2021 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

Philly-based indie rockers Remember Sports were a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2015, when they were just known as Sports. This spring, they’re coming back with the new album Like A Stone. The band announced the follow-up to 2018’s Slow Buzz by releasing the fizzy melodic rager “Pinky Ring,” a song that called back to classic indie and classic pop-punk. Today, the band has dropped another one, and it goes in a different direction.

Remember Sports’ new song “Materialistic” is an excellent piece of pretty, slow-build indie. The song is built around fluttering guitars tremulous vocals, but it moves into grand melodic fuzz as it goes on. Carmen Perry sings about the struggle to stay connected with someone else: “All of our options just feel like a bottomless pit right now/ And I’m getting sick of the big world you got in your head somehow.” It’s a heavy, beautiful song, and you can hear it below.

Like A Stone is out 4/23 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    5 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    2 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest