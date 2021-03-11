Remember Sports – “Materialistic”

Philly-based indie rockers Remember Sports were a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2015, when they were just known as Sports. This spring, they’re coming back with the new album Like A Stone. The band announced the follow-up to 2018’s Slow Buzz by releasing the fizzy melodic rager “Pinky Ring,” a song that called back to classic indie and classic pop-punk. Today, the band has dropped another one, and it goes in a different direction.

Remember Sports’ new song “Materialistic” is an excellent piece of pretty, slow-build indie. The song is built around fluttering guitars tremulous vocals, but it moves into grand melodic fuzz as it goes on. Carmen Perry sings about the struggle to stay connected with someone else: “All of our options just feel like a bottomless pit right now/ And I’m getting sick of the big world you got in your head somehow.” It’s a heavy, beautiful song, and you can hear it below.

Like A Stone is out 4/23 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.