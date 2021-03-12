Miranda Lambert Releases Stark Solo-Acoustic Version Of Her Song “Tin Man”

Last week, the great country star Miranda Lambert announced plans for a raw, intimate, lo-fi new acoustic album called The Marfa Tapes, and she released first single “In His Arms.” Lambert recorded the album in collaboration with her fellow Texan singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, both of whom are better-known as behind-the-scenes types than as arena-level stars like Lambert. Together, they’ve made a stark collection of rootsy country songs, working without backup musicians entirely. Today, we’ve got another track from The Marfa Tapes, and it’s a good one.

Lambert co-wrote “Tin Man” with Ingram and Randall, but it’s not actually a new song. She released a version of the track on her great 2016 double album The Weight Of These Wings, and back then, the song seemed like a stark and personal one for Lambert. The new version makes that one sound like Def Leppard. It’s just Lambert singing the song entirely solo-acoustic, with a quick burst of fun studio patter at the end, and you can really hear her going into her zone.

In the difference between the two versions of “Tin Man,” you can hear the difference between The Marfa Tapes and past Lambert records. Lambert is one of Nashville’s most thoughtful and purposeful stars, but her records still generally sound like Nashville country records. The Marfa Tapes sounds like a huge departure. Check out the new version of “Tin Man” below.

The Marfa Tapes is out 5/7 on Vanner Records.