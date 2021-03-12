Watch Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Celebrate The Coronaversary With A Solo Piano “A Long December”

News March 12, 2021 11:59 AM By Peter Helman

It has now officially been a whole year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic and the quarantine era started in earnest. And last night, Jimmy Kimmel decided to, well, maybe not celebrate per se but look back on the past year with a special “Coronaversary” episode of his show. And he had a little help from Counting Crows’ Adam Durtiz, who showed up to perform “A Long December” on solo piano. Watch and listen below.

