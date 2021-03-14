The Strokes Win Their First Grammy

Last year, the Strokes returned with their first album in five years, The New Abnormal. You could call it a successful comeback: The album garnered them their first Grammy win, in the Best Rock Album category. Believe it or not, this was also the Strokes’ first nomination. The Strokes beat out Fontaines D.C., Michael Kiwanuka, Grace Potter, and Sturgill Simpson.

The Strokes’ iconic — if not Grammy-nominated — debut Is This It turns 20 this year. Seems like this is a good way to celebrate. In classic Strokes-esque fashion, the band did not realize they had won when the stream cut to them, and Jhené Aiko had to tell them again. They seemed very excited. Congrats to the Strokes!

Here’s their acceptance speech: