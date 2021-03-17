Titus Andronicus Keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller Dead At 34

News March 17, 2021 8:40 PM By Peter Helman

Titus Andronicus Keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller Dead At 34

News March 17, 2021 8:40 PM By Peter Helman

Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has died at 34. Frontman Patrick Stickles announced the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt ‘Money’ Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of A Productive Cough, lead vocalist of ‘Home Alone (On Halloween),’ my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had.”

“You may recognize him as the bartender from the STACKS sitcom — he was also the hypeman on “Real Talk” and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks,” Stickles continued. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again”

    16 hours ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: New Pagans The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All

    2 days ago

    Taste-Testing Travis Scott’s CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest