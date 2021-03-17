Titus Andronicus Keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller Dead At 34

Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has died at 34. Frontman Patrick Stickles announced the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt ‘Money’ Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of A Productive Cough, lead vocalist of ‘Home Alone (On Halloween),’ my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had.”

“You may recognize him as the bartender from the STACKS sitcom — he was also the hypeman on “Real Talk” and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks,” Stickles continued. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

