NBA YoungBoy In Federal Custody After Arrest On Outstanding Warrant

Kentrell Gaulden, the rapper professionally known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again but widely recognized as NBA YoungBoy, is one of the most popular rap stars in the country right now. His 2020 albums 38 Baby 2 and Top both debut at #1, and his YouTube videos regularly do monster numbers. But YoungBoy has also been in constant legal trouble ever since his rap career began a few years ago. Now YoungBoy is in FBI custody after being arrested on an outstanding warrant in Los Angeles yesterday.

KCAL, the local CBS station in LA, reports that the LAPD attempted to pull the 21-year-old YoungBoy over in Tarzana yesterday morning. YoungBoy didn’t pull over, and after a short pursuit, he got out and ran on foot. YoungBoy was caught around 1PM. In September, around the same time that he released Top, YoungBoy was one of 16 people arrested on drug and gun charges in his Baton Rouge hometown. According to Complex, neighbors called police after seeing that people were flashing guns in a music video shoot, and police found marijuana, hydrocodone, and a few guns on the scene. YoungBoy’s reps maintain that none of it belonged to him. YoungBoy has reportedly been under federal investigation since that arrest.

YoungBoy has only been in the public eye for a few years, but he’s already got a long history of arrests and convictions. He’s been arrested for taking part in a drive-by shooting, for assaulting a woman in a hotel hallway, and for a probation violation stemming from his role in a shootout that got a bystander killed. In 2019, a judge agreed to let YoungBoy out of house arrest early so that he could move from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles.