Justin Bieber Visits LA Prison With Pastor

Justin Bieber released Justice last Friday. Aside from its egregious abuse of context-free MLK quotes, it’s a pretty good pop album — way better than his last one. Bieber spent his release weekend on vacation in Turks and Caicos, but now that he’s back in the US he is apparently doing less glamorous things, like visiting prison.

As TMZ points out, Bieber visited California State Prison of Los Angeles County today with his pastor for some kind of ministry visit. It’s unclear whether he spoke or sang or what. There’s also no word on which pastor he was there with, but it likely wasn’t Carl Lentz, the celebrity pastor from Hillsong’s New York branch, who was previously a mentor to Bieber but recently resigned after cheating on his wife. Bieber has been linked to a number of different famous pastors over the years, and in January he clarified that he had switched from Hillsong to CHURCHOME — which, as you might infer from its name, is a church group that meets in people’s homes.

ANYWAY, according to TMZ’s source, Bieber’s prison visit was COVID-safe, he was there to “support faith-based programs,” and he rolled up in the RV he and his wife have been driving around the Western US lately. In related news, he shared the gospel message and his own personal testimony on Instagram today.