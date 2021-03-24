El-P & Open Mike Eagle Are Doing A Podcast Together

News March 24, 2021 2:15 PM By Tom Breihan

El-P & Open Mike Eagle Are Doing A Podcast Together

News March 24, 2021 2:15 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Open Mike Eagle released an excellent album called Anime, Trauma And Divorce, and he also launched his own podcast network. The Stoney Islands Audio network has a bunch of shows, but its crown jewel is What Had Happened Was, the show where OME sat down with the legendary producer Prince Paul and got the stories on a bunch of the different projects that Paul worked on over the years.

It was great! Open Mike Eagle is a great rapper and also a voracious fan of rap history, and Prince Paul is a garrulous figure with a ton of stories. Different projects got their own episodes: Three Feet High And Rising! Handsome Boy Modeling School! Gravediggaz! Stetsasonic! That one Chris Rock album! The whole thing fit pretty neatly into a 12-episode season, and it left room for another one with a different legendary guest. Today, OME has announced that the second season will start next week, and it’ll feature a rapper/producer with just as many stories to tell as Prince Paul.

On the next season of What Had Happened Was, Paul will sit down with El-P, and he’ll talk about all the different projects and phases of El-P’s career: Company Flow, the Definitive Jux label and crew, Run The Jewels. El-P has been instrumental in willing a lot of rap classics in to being, and he’s a towering figure in the ’90s and ’00s underground, as well as the circa-now not-quite-underground scene. Also: He loves to talk! And he’s great at it!

In a press release, El-P says, “I was psyched to sit down with Mike Eagle and do what every artist likes to do most: talk endlessly about myself. Hopefully my shattered, weed addled memory didn’t get too much in the way.”

We don’t specifically know what El-P and Open Mike Eagle will discuss, but I hope we get a Weathermen episode. I hope we get episodes on the beefs with Sole and with 7L & Esoteric. I hope we get a full episode on Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “Huzzah” remix. This could go so many places! The first episode goes up online 3/31, and there will be a new one every Wednesday.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    12 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    7 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: serpentwithfeet DEACON

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest