Pickle Darling – “Blushing”

Pickle Darling, the indie-pop project of New Zealand’s Lukas Mayo, has released a wholesome new single, “Blushing,” from their forthcoming record Cosmonaut. The two-and-a-half-minute lullaby is soothing and lyrically beautiful like Lomelda’s or Tomberlin’s ballads, with a nice lo-fi twinkle and alluring harmonies courtesy of Marcus Burton.

The track is the first one they wrote for this new record, and it culminates in slow, intimate fashion. Mayo mutters searing lines like, “I can love till my heart aches/ But why can’t I share in what’s sacred/ You found God in my self-hatred.” By the time the rhythm picks up and the lyrics are tumbling out in an a powerful flux, it’s already nearing its end.

The album’s prior singles are similarly poignant. “A Deep Breath” floats calmly through cyberspace as it has an 8-bit essence to it, while the less-than-a-minute “Rosary” is a serene love song reiterating one pleasant idea: “I’m willing to put the work in.”

Listen to all three tracks below.

Cosmonaut is out 5/21 via Z Tapes Records. Pre-order it here.