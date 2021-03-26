CFCF – “Heaven” (Feat. Sarah Bonito)

New Music March 26, 2021 9:06 AM By Chris DeVille

With his new album Memoryland, CFCF — aka Montreal-based producer Mike Silver — is paying homage to the music of his formative years, specifically the stretch from 1997 to 2000 when he immersed himself in “jungle, house, UK garage, trance, pop, and post-grunge.” It’s described as a “Y2K period piece” where “Sonic Youth and Smashing Pumpkins meet Basement Jaxx and the Chemical Brothers.” As someone who was also coming of age at the time, this is an intriguing prospect.

On lead single “Life Is Perfecto,” that combination played out in a tense seven-minute sprawl that indeed combined elements of alt-rock and dance music. Today’s new track “Heaven,” a vocal feature for Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry, is dreamier and poppier without abandoning that same sonic framework. When the song enters its particularly dramatic midsection, it reminds me of Porter Robinson’s post-EDM pop stuff laced with some meditative emo guitar and drums.

Listen below.

Memoryland is out 4/9.

