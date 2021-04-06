In the last year, the idea of being “present” has been a funny concept. While many of us went through long periods of not being able to leave the house, we were forced to sit with ourselves without the distractions of normal life, at the same time that we tried to stay in touch with friends and family via Zoom or scrolled through a seemingly endless series of apocalyptic pandemic updates on our phones. Something strange could happen to your perception of time, as weeks and weekends bled together. And yet, at the same time, the events of 2020 often made you feel like you could be nothing but present, with the acute awareness you were living through history. After the early months of the pandemic, protests swept the nation as we grappled with the latest series of tragic deaths of Black people at the hands of police. Social justice was on many people’s minds, a swirling combination of inequalities and radically different perceptions laid bare by the pandemic, police violence, and the looming possibility of another Trump term even after his administration had displayed a ruinous incompetence, or disinterest, when handling the pandemic. The present was boiling over, but with it came the reminder of all the pasts that got us here and all the futures that could be. In the last year, the idea of a moment, of the feeling of “now,” was slippery.

That’s the headspace Damon Locks was writing his new Black Monument Ensemble album NOW in. As recently as 2019, Locks and Black Monument Ensemble had released an album called Where Future Unfolds. Given the social causes and fraught political atmosphere that album arose from, NOW feels like a direct update and response, created on the other side of some events none of us could’ve seen coming, and some events that were the same cycles of societal evils playing out over again. “It was about offering a new thought,” Locks said of the album. “It was about resisting the darkness. It was about expressing possibility. It was about asking the question, ‘Since the future has unfolded and taken a new dangerous shape… what happens NOW?”

Black Monument Ensemble began as an outlet for Locks, a musician and collage artist based in Chicago. But it grew into an amorphous group, capable of jazz and R&B and experimental flourishes, with many voices moving in and out. The making of NOW reflects that duality within the project. During quarantine, Locks worked at home, writing the songs he’d soon bring to the Ensemble. In late August, one iteration of the group — led by Angel Bat Dawid on clarinet and Ben LeMar Gay on cornet, alongside an assembly of vocalists featuring Phillip Armstrong, Monique Golding, Tramaine Parker, Richie Parks, Erica Rene, and Eric Tre’von — gathered in the backyard of Experimental Sound Studios in Chicago. Locks gathered with a smaller group a month later to finish percussion and loops. The whole album was made in a matter of days, the product of Locks bringing his songs to the group, everyone talking through it, and subsequently recording their very first performances of the material.

You can hear every element of NOW’s origins in the album itself. It’s a sweaty, roiling piece of music, answered by vocalists who are tracing pathways from grief to ecstasy; the group recorded this while dodging thunderstorms, and there’s a heat and urgency to it even at the same time that the biggest vocal crescendos seem to promise salvation. NOW isn’t an incredibly long album — three longer pieces, a handful of almost interstitial tracks, about 30 minutes in all. But it’s dense with ideas and sounds. Dana Hall’s drums and Arif Smith’s percussion create a tumbling, racing backdrop alongside Locks’ electronics, sound effects, loops, and samples. In a song like “The People Vs The Rest Of Us,” these sounds dovetail with the social currents of the music. After a long sample that begins with one voice saying “Now, if I understand right, if you had pleaded guilty you would’ve already been out of jail” and ends with another voice answering “I’m not guilty,” an intense beat, stuttering sonic interjections, and a generally frayed atmosphere provide the territory for LeMar Gay’s horn to bob and weave and cry, sounding frantic and angry and saddened.

So much of NOW is obviously Locks responding to the climate of 2020, and thus has specific social threads. “Keep Your Mind Free” began life connected to one of Locks’ activist causes last year: supporting decarceration or furloughing of eligible people amidst the spread of COVID within prisons. The song grew out of his thinking about everyone else during the pandemic. As he said upon its release: “In a time when safety is not a given, in a locked-down world, to be liberated from restraint we have to keep our minds free.” Riding along all manner of burbling percussion and hissing soundscapes, the song crests into an improvised vocal climax. According to Locks, moments of musical collaboration like that, after so many months in isolation, in turn made Black Monument Ensemble feel whole, liberated, cleansed.