The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Taylor Swift is really going through with it. She's re-recording her first seven albums to assert control over her catalog and spite Scooter Braun, who purchased and sold her old masters. This power move is resulting in some nice bonuses for Taylor Swift fans. Unlike "Love Story," the first song she shared from the new version of her 2008 pop-country classic Fearless, the public has never heard the original version of "You All Over Me," an outtake from those sessions that will be included as a bonus track on Fearless (Taylor's Version). We have nothing to compare it to. But it's hard to imagine the teenage Swift doing better than this.



Like many early Swift compositions, "You All Over Me" is a mainstream country ballad shot through with a starry-eyed romanticism that has dimmed a bit in the years since. It has that casually sighing vibe that suggests even her post-heartbreak melancholy feels like a dream, and it's built around a charming instance of the wordplay country radio can't get enough of: "No amount of freedom gets you clean/ I've still got you all over me." Hearing a lyric like "The best and worst day of June was the one that I met you" is like seeing a snapshot of Swift from a decade ago.



Yet this take on the song could not exist before the 2020s. Swift sings her old lyrics reverently but knowingly, far enough removed from the song's inspiration to feel nostalgia for what once was. The National's Aaron Dessner produced the track, lacing it with that artful indie-folk vibe he helped Swift attain on folklore and evermore. Much of it is subtle: a Bon Iver-esque percussive flicker like the one that introduced "peace," lead guitar in the background that manages to sound both smoky and ethereal. And then there's Maren Morris — one of the brightest stars Nashville has to offer today, who broke through after Swift had already gone pop and who has edged into the world of Top 40 crossover herself — grounding every word in gorgeous understated harmony. It's fantastic. So, uh, thanks Scooter Braun? —Chris