You have to love a band who respects your time. The South Florida hardcore Be All End All respect your time. Today, the band released a new LP called Pact Music. It’s got nine songs, and it’s over in 10 minutes. That should really tell you all you need to know.

Lots of punk and hardcore bands make a big show of playing fast and short, and jagged bursts of aggression are pretty much the entire point of the powerviolence subgenre. But that’s now how Be All End All work. Be All End All are a metallic hardcore band. Their riffs are heavy, their vocals are tough, and their sound is clean. Members of the band also play in Florida groups like Seed Of Pain and Ecostrike, and Be All End All’s whole thing is in line with what those bands do. It’s just that Be All End All play that style really, really fast.

Pact Music follows the 2019 record Object To Persona, which was even faster: Nine songs in eight minutes. On Pact Music, the band stays in full relentless-pummel mode, but if anything, they’ve got more confidence and focus. And look: Godspeed You! Black Emperor fucking rule, but there’s something to be said for a band that can bash through an entire LP before a single Godspeed track is half over. Stream Pact Music below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/pact-music">Pact Music by Be All End All</a>

Pact Music is out now on Triple B Records.