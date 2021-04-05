Stream 645AR’s New Avant-Garde Squeak-Rap EP Most Hated

New Music April 5, 2021 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream 645AR’s New Avant-Garde Squeak-Rap EP Most Hated

New Music April 5, 2021 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan

When rappers use superlatives like “most hated,” they’re usually exaggerating for effect. When the Bronx-born, Atlanta-based rapper 645AR uses Most Hated as an EP title, he may have a point. 645AR’s takes Young Thug’s melty trap expressionism way past its logical conclusion. Basically, 645AR raps in a melodic, electronically treated mouse-squeak. Depending on where you sit — or maybe just on your mood — that style is either a bold hyperpop mutation of an established rap style, or it’s the most obnoxious shit you ever heard in your life.

645AR first hit our radar last year with his hallucinatory COVID-themed “Yoga” video, and then he teamed up with FKA twigs on his single “Sum Bout You.” Today, he’s released the new EP Most Hated. It’s eight songs long, and he really does that squeaking shit on every single song. My eight-year-old is on spring break now, so he gets to hear what I’m working on, and he thinks this shit is hilarious.

Most Hated has appearances from guests like Lil Tracy and Robb Banks, and it’s nice whenever they show up because it means your ears get a break. The production is airy pop-trap, and then there’s this helium-smeared voice all over it. If you think you can handle the whole 645AR thing for more than a song at a time, you can stream the EP below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    8 hours ago

    Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Godspeed You! Black Emperor G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest