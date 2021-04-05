When rappers use superlatives like “most hated,” they’re usually exaggerating for effect. When the Bronx-born, Atlanta-based rapper 645AR uses Most Hated as an EP title, he may have a point. 645AR’s takes Young Thug’s melty trap expressionism way past its logical conclusion. Basically, 645AR raps in a melodic, electronically treated mouse-squeak. Depending on where you sit — or maybe just on your mood — that style is either a bold hyperpop mutation of an established rap style, or it’s the most obnoxious shit you ever heard in your life.

645AR first hit our radar last year with his hallucinatory COVID-themed “Yoga” video, and then he teamed up with FKA twigs on his single “Sum Bout You.” Today, he’s released the new EP Most Hated. It’s eight songs long, and he really does that squeaking shit on every single song. My eight-year-old is on spring break now, so he gets to hear what I’m working on, and he thinks this shit is hilarious.

Most Hated has appearances from guests like Lil Tracy and Robb Banks, and it’s nice whenever they show up because it means your ears get a break. The production is airy pop-trap, and then there’s this helium-smeared voice all over it. If you think you can handle the whole 645AR thing for more than a song at a time, you can stream the EP below.