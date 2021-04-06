Rostam – “Changephobia”

Rostam is releasing his sophomore album, Changephobia, at the beginning of June. He formally announced it last month with “4Runner” and earlier singles “Unfold You” and “These Kids We Knew” are also on it. Today, he’s shared the album’s title track, a glowing and gossamer ramble about the inability to act on our deepest desires: “Is it just changephobia that made you scared of the future in front of you?”

Here’s what he had to say about it:

‘Changephobia’ was one of the last songs I finished writing for this album. The chorus came to me sitting at the piano in my living room; I spent weeks picking up and putting down ideas for the verses. One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether: all of a sudden a new melody, a new feeling, and new words came out of me and I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say. The song ‘Changephobia’ is partly about something we can all be guilty of, avoiding our own feelings. I think of it as a reminder not to.

Listen below.

Changephobia is out 6/4 via Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution.